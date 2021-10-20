$3.53 Billion in Sales Expected for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) will post $3.53 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.57 billion. Fidelity National Information Services posted sales of $3.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will report full-year sales of $13.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.90 billion to $14.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $15.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.92 billion to $15.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fidelity National Information Services.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $169.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.54.

Shares of FIS opened at $124.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.62 billion, a PE ratio of 886.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1-year low of $114.33 and a 1-year high of $155.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $134.05 per share, with a total value of $297,859.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 50,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 432,637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,833,000 after acquiring an additional 32,947 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,459,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $345,389,000 after acquiring an additional 79,987 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 32.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,850,324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $260,174,000 after acquiring an additional 450,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 18.5% in the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 276,179 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,834,000 after acquiring an additional 43,167 shares in the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

