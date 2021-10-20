$3.61 Billion in Sales Expected for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) will post sales of $3.61 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ball’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.47 billion to $3.73 billion. Ball posted sales of $3.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ball will report full year sales of $13.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.53 billion to $14.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $14.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.49 billion to $15.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ball.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Ball’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Mizuho started coverage on Ball in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $101.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Atlantic Securities raised Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Ball in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.85.

In related news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total value of $100,254.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $1,580,908.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 11,200 shares of company stock worth $1,020,152. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Ball by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 173,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,693,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ball by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Ball by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 823,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,353,000 after purchasing an additional 432,389 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in Ball by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,374,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,691,000 after buying an additional 2,828,067 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,321,000. 80.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BLL opened at $90.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Ball has a 52-week low of $77.95 and a 52-week high of $102.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.94%.

Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

