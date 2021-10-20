$3.71 Billion in Sales Expected for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) to report $3.71 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.65 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.81 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum reported sales of $2.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 77.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will report full-year sales of $13.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.83 billion to $13.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $11.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.19 billion to $12.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Reliance Steel & Aluminum.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.17. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

RS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $185.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.78.

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $147.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 4.36. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.04. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 1 year low of $105.01 and a 1 year high of $181.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 35.67%.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $707,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1,939.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 63.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,041,000 after purchasing an additional 27,384 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.4% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

