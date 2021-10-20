300,000 Shares in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit (NASDAQ:THCPU) Acquired by Taconic Capital Advisors LP

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2021

Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit (NASDAQ:THCPU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,979,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of THCPU. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,689,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,930,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,703,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit during the 2nd quarter worth $4,965,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit during the 2nd quarter worth $3,972,000.

THCPU traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $9.89. The company had a trading volume of 5,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,786. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.87.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit (NASDAQ:THCPU)

