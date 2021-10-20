$310.70 Million in Sales Expected for TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) will announce sales of $310.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for TripAdvisor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $284.60 million and the highest is $337.80 million. TripAdvisor posted sales of $151.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 105.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that TripAdvisor will report full year sales of $934.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $907.50 million to $968.88 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TripAdvisor.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The travel company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a negative net margin of 38.56%. The business had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.00 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TripAdvisor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

In other news, insider Kanika Soni sold 10,000 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in TripAdvisor by 1.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,663 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in TripAdvisor by 1.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,368 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in TripAdvisor in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in TripAdvisor in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in TripAdvisor in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRIP opened at $36.26 on Wednesday. TripAdvisor has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $64.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.14 and its 200-day moving average is $40.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -20.37 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TripAdvisor (TRIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.