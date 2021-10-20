$313.48 Million in Sales Expected for Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) will report $313.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Utz Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $320.80 million and the lowest is $308.84 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Utz Brands will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Utz Brands.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $297.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.69 million. Utz Brands had a positive return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 1.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UTZ shares. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup started coverage on Utz Brands in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.96.

In other Utz Brands news, major shareholder Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 6,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $98,118.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason K. Giordano sold 4,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $65,423.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 187,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,120,150. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 11.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 23.8% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Utz Brands by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 15,120 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UTZ opened at $16.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.04 and its 200-day moving average is $22.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Utz Brands has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $30.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%.

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

