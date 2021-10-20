3,228 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Bought by Fortress Wealth Group LLC

Fortress Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,228 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,583,000. NVIDIA comprises 2.3% of Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $293,000. Quilter Plc increased its position in NVIDIA by 15.9% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 24,455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,056,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in NVIDIA by 76.7% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,535 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 15.2% during the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 18,790 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 13.3% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.22.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $78,856,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total transaction of $2,034,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 440,000 shares of company stock valued at $87,344,500 over the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $223.17. 108,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,170,160. The stock has a market cap of $556.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $213.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.62. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $230.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.33.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

