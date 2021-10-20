$334.92 Million in Sales Expected for Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) to announce sales of $334.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zendesk’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $334.15 million and the highest estimate coming in at $337.00 million. Zendesk reported sales of $261.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full-year sales of $1.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Zendesk.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.88%. The business had revenue of $318.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.17 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZEN. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.73.

In other news, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.83, for a total value of $30,579.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $100,853.30. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 86,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,469,848.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 119,470 shares of company stock valued at $14,666,418. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Zendesk by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,645 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zendesk in the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Zendesk by 42.8% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Zendesk by 7.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 729,356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,726,000 after purchasing an additional 52,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Zendesk in the first quarter worth about $6,342,000. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zendesk stock opened at $128.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.82 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Zendesk has a one year low of $103.28 and a one year high of $166.60.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

