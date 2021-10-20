341,000 Shares in Tuesday Morning Co. (OTCMKTS:TUEM) Acquired by PEAK6 Investments LLC

PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tuesday Morning Co. (OTCMKTS:TUEM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 341,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Tuesday Morning as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Osmium Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tuesday Morning in the second quarter worth about $100,509,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tuesday Morning during the second quarter valued at $18,251,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of Tuesday Morning during the second quarter valued at $7,110,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tuesday Morning during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,914,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Tuesday Morning during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,893,000. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Marc Katz acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $256,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Fred Hand bought 235,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.81 per share, for a total transaction of $427,024.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 485,925 shares of company stock worth $851,524 in the last ninety days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TUEM opened at $2.36 on Wednesday. Tuesday Morning Co. has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $5.01. The stock has a market cap of $202.81 million and a PE ratio of -3.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average of $3.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.25). Tuesday Morning had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 54.63%. The firm had revenue of $177.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.87 million. Equities research analysts expect that Tuesday Morning Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tuesday Morning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 4th.

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states.

