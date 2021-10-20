$345.17 Million in Sales Expected for South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) will announce $345.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for South State’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $334.20 million and the highest is $354.40 million. South State reported sales of $385.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South State will report full year sales of $1.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover South State.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.26. South State had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $332.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SSB. Stephens cut shares of South State from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $91.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.22 price target on shares of South State in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. DA Davidson raised shares of South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on shares of South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.87.

In other news, CFO William E. V. Matthews purchased 1,000 shares of South State stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,533. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Corbett purchased 1,500 shares of South State stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of South State by 1,050.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of South State by 70.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 16,784 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of South State by 78.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 19,098 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of South State by 12.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 202,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,937,000 after acquiring an additional 23,018 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of South State by 8.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 82,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,512,000 after buying an additional 6,279 shares during the period. 79.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SSB opened at $77.55 on Wednesday. South State has a fifty-two week low of $54.85 and a fifty-two week high of $93.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.28%.

South State Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

