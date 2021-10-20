3,455,043 Shares in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,455,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,045,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.74% of The Beauty Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in The Beauty Health in the second quarter worth about $100,000,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Beauty Health in the second quarter worth about $23,903,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in The Beauty Health in the second quarter worth about $2,342,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in The Beauty Health in the second quarter worth about $1,276,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in The Beauty Health in the second quarter worth about $1,036,000. 63.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKIN opened at $27.21 on Wednesday. The Beauty Health Company has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $28.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.08.

The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $66.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.30 million. On average, analysts forecast that The Beauty Health Company will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SKIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen began coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of The Beauty Health from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of The Beauty Health from $17.50 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

About The Beauty Health

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

