350,000 Shares in New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA) Bought by Taconic Capital Advisors LP

Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,385,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP owned about 4.32% of New Vista Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in New Vista Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $2,800,000. Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new position in New Vista Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $7,738,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New Vista Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $58,000. RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new position in New Vista Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,943,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in New Vista Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,191,000.

Get New Vista Acquisition alerts:

Shares of New Vista Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.74 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,055. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.69. New Vista Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

New Vista Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA).

Receive News & Ratings for New Vista Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Vista Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.