375,000 Shares in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Bought by Carlson Capital L P

Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 375,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,681,000. Carlson Capital L P owned approximately 0.26% of Welbilt at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WBT. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Welbilt in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,620,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Welbilt by 252.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,853,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,068,000 after buying an additional 2,044,079 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Welbilt in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,383,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Welbilt in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Welbilt in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,880,000. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Welbilt alerts:

WBT has been the subject of several analyst reports. CL King downgraded Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. William Blair downgraded Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays cut shares of Welbilt from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.38.

In other news, EVP Richard N. Caron sold 15,540 shares of Welbilt stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $361,149.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joel H. Horn sold 18,833 shares of Welbilt stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $443,705.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 70,765 shares of company stock valued at $1,652,789 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WBT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.66. 9,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,269,542. Welbilt, Inc has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $25.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 59.13 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.70 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Welbilt’s revenue was up 92.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.