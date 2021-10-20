3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Holdings Decreased by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 31,716 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.54.

In other news, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total value of $356,229.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,363,563.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total transaction of $1,280,574.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,286,675.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MMM opened at $182.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $186.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.14. 3M has a 12-month low of $156.13 and a 12-month high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

