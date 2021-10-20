$4.35 Billion in Sales Expected for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) will announce sales of $4.35 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.41 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.27 billion. Ross Stores posted sales of $3.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full year sales of $18.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.49 billion to $18.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $19.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.57 billion to $20.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ross Stores.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROST. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.64.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $108.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $84.68 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The company has a market capitalization of $38.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.44%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 9.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,499,215 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,509,903,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567,503 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,263,685 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,380,697,000 after purchasing an additional 194,546 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,112,738 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,361,979,000 after purchasing an additional 999,997 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 6.1% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,642,189 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,396,015,000 after purchasing an additional 672,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,403,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,681,000 after acquiring an additional 429,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

