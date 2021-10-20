$4.81 Billion in Sales Expected for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) will post sales of $4.81 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for PACCAR’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.39 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.51 billion. PACCAR posted sales of $4.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full-year sales of $21.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.94 billion to $22.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $25.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.25 billion to $25.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PACCAR.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PCAR shares. Vertical Research raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PACCAR from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.42.

PACCAR stock opened at $86.50 on Wednesday. PACCAR has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $103.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.22. The company has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 133,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,508,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $399,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $685,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 30,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

