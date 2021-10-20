400,000 Shares in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA) Acquired by Taconic Capital Advisors LP

Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,872,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP owned about 4.35% of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SSAA. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the first quarter worth approximately $6,461,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the first quarter worth $481,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the first quarter worth $87,000. Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the first quarter worth $4,028,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the first quarter worth $722,000.

SSAA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,291. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.73. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.20.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

