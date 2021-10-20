448,802 Shares in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB) Bought by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 448,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,000. Periscope Capital Inc. owned 4.48% of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSIB. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the second quarter valued at about $198,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the second quarter valued at about $435,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the second quarter valued at about $494,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $561,000.

NASDAQ:TSIB opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $10.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.77.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.

