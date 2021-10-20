462,200 Shares in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB) Purchased by Taconic Capital Advisors LP

Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 462,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,677,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP owned about 1.64% of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DNAB. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $506,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the second quarter valued at about $354,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the second quarter valued at about $6,072,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the second quarter valued at about $1,012,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the second quarter valued at about $4,048,000.

DNAB traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $9.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,565. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.80.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination target in any subsector within the biotechnology industry.

