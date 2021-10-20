$465.93 Million in Sales Expected for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) This Quarter

Analysts expect NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) to announce sales of $465.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for NICE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $464.30 million to $468.00 million. NICE reported sales of $412.37 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NICE will report full-year sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow NICE.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.40. NICE had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $458.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.97 million.

NICE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NICE from $320.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NICE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.73.

NICE opened at $276.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $281.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.51. NICE has a 1 year low of $211.25 and a 1 year high of $304.50. The stock has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the second quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the first quarter worth $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of NICE by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NICE by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of NICE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. 63.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

