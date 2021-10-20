466,302 Shares in Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:MITAU) Purchased by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:MITAU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 466,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,607,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $494,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $840,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $988,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,802,000.

MITAU stock opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.89. Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit has a 52 week low of $9.37 and a 52 week high of $9.98.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.