4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Shares Down 4.6%

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT)’s share price traded down 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.50 and last traded at $30.50. 2,504 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 152,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

The company has a market capitalization of $824.75 million and a PE ratio of -3.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.22.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $14.58 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, Director David Schaffer sold 16,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $482,679.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $254,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 9,134.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 547,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,747,000 after acquiring an additional 541,476 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $152,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $893,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $905,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

