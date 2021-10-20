4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,747.50

Shares of 4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,747.50 ($35.90) and traded as high as GBX 3,020 ($39.46). 4imprint Group shares last traded at GBX 3,010 ($39.33), with a volume of 6,628 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently commented on FOUR. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price objective on shares of 4imprint Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of 4imprint Group from GBX 3,400 ($44.42) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 4imprint Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,840 ($37.10).

Get 4imprint Group alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,991.41 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,747.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £845.39 million and a PE ratio of 206.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a GBX 10.83 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 0.38%.

4imprint Group Company Profile (LON:FOUR)

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, and stationery, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, and wellness and safety products.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for 4imprint Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4imprint Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.