$5.38 Billion in Sales Expected for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report sales of $5.38 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Aflac’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.30 billion to $5.46 billion. Aflac posted sales of $5.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Aflac will report full-year sales of $21.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.40 billion to $22.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $20.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.71 billion to $21.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aflac.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $55.79 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.58. Aflac has a 1-year low of $33.37 and a 1-year high of $57.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

In other news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $1,983,041.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $114,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,473 shares in the company, valued at $657,402.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,978 shares of company stock worth $2,108,556. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 2.9% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in Aflac by 18.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 5.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 3.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 1.0% during the second quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

