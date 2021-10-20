500,000 Shares in Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARU) Acquired by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the second quarter worth $17,394,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the second quarter worth $2,008,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the second quarter worth $465,000. Scholtz & Company LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the second quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the second quarter worth $88,000.

Get Catalyst Partners Acquisition alerts:

CPARU opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $10.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.89.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Partners Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Partners Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.