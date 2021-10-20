5,800 Shares in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Bought by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRL. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 589,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $170,984,000 after purchasing an additional 26,620 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 437,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $126,725,000 after purchasing an additional 40,500 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 144.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 32,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,379,000 after purchasing an additional 19,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRL opened at $412.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $426.71 and a 200 day moving average of $377.96. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.79 and a fifty-two week high of $460.21. The firm has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CRL shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.79.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 10,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.79, for a total transaction of $4,017,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,299,615.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total value of $35,817.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,276,754.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,900 shares of company stock valued at $16,673,320. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

