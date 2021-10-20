$590.02 Million in Sales Expected for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) to post sales of $590.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Kirby’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $620.64 million and the lowest is $559.40 million. Kirby reported sales of $496.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Kirby will report full-year sales of $2.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kirby.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Kirby had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $559.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.30 million.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

In related news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $56,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Kirby by 383.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 672 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 25.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 816 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 434.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 101.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kirby during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEX opened at $55.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.23. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.46. Kirby has a 52-week low of $35.76 and a 52-week high of $70.60.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

