$642.59 Million in Sales Expected for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to report $642.59 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $592.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $692.68 million. Magellan Midstream Partners reported sales of $598.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full year sales of $2.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $3.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Magellan Midstream Partners.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.24. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.25%. The business had revenue of $653.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.73 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMP. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.19.

MMP opened at $50.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.97. Magellan Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $33.95 and a twelve month high of $53.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 107.03%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 8,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 79,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,875 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 103,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 16,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

