$682.27 Million in Sales Expected for Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) will post sales of $682.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Viasat’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $711.70 million and the lowest is $652.40 million. Viasat posted sales of $554.28 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Viasat will report full-year sales of $2.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.89 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Viasat.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.20. Viasat had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $664.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.85 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VSAT. Zacks Investment Research raised Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Viasat from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Viasat from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Viasat has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.67.

NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $54.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.92, a PEG ratio of 88.88 and a beta of 1.17. Viasat has a 52-week low of $29.82 and a 52-week high of $61.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSAT. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Viasat by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Viasat by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,711 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Viasat by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Viasat by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,209 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

