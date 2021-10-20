$7.88 Billion in Sales Expected for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) will post sales of $7.88 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.96 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.80 billion. Philip Morris International reported sales of $7.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full year sales of $31.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.99 billion to $31.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $32.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.82 billion to $33.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Philip Morris International.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.60.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $95.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $149.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. Philip Morris International has a 1 year low of $68.93 and a 1 year high of $106.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 96.71%.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Quilter Plc lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 100,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 31,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.4% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 36.8% during the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.3% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

