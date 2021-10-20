$711.90 Million in Sales Expected for AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) will announce $711.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AMC Networks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $736.07 million and the lowest is $687.72 million. AMC Networks reported sales of $654.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that AMC Networks will report full year sales of $2.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AMC Networks.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $771.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.12 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 64.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share.

AMCX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of AMC Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.22.

In related news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total value of $1,883,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMCX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in AMC Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in AMC Networks by 5.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 414,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,544,000 after buying an additional 22,683 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AMC Networks by 282.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AMC Networks by 15.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,655,000 after buying an additional 73,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in AMC Networks by 19.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 225,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,994,000 after buying an additional 36,896 shares in the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $45.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.26. AMC Networks has a 1-year low of $20.16 and a 1-year high of $83.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

See Also: Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMC Networks (AMCX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.