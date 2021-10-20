74,513 Shares in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Purchased by 13D Management LLC

13D Management LLC bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 74,513 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,452,000. Insight Enterprises accounts for about 2.6% of 13D Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. 13D Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Insight Enterprises at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSIT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 416.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,576 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 26,273 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,933 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 42,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 643,490 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,401,000 after acquiring an additional 43,473 shares during the last quarter.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Insight Enterprises stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $94.79. 1,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,491. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.48. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.63 and a twelve month high of $107.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.84.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NSIT shares. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

In related news, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total value of $145,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,576.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total transaction of $492,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,732 shares of company stock valued at $952,197. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.