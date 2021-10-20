7,670 Shares in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Purchased by Altman Advisors Inc.

Altman Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,670 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 718.8% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 262 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPE traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $165.22. 100,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,640,212. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.57. The company has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.52 and a 12 month high of $187.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The online travel company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 32.01%. On average, analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.56, for a total transaction of $578,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,818,659.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 58,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.85, for a total transaction of $9,194,059.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,989 shares of company stock worth $17,984,086 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.62.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

