87,032 Shares in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 87,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,000. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.05% of Osisko Gold Royalties as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 126.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,098,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,189,000 after buying an additional 2,843,096 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 6.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,150,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,562,000 after buying an additional 860,358 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 13.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,773,000 after buying an additional 155,000 shares during the last quarter. Courage Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,637,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,740,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OR stock opened at $12.15 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.85. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $15.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 202.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.06.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.60 million for the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 4.86%. Equities research analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.0437 dividend. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is 80.95%.

OR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities dropped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC boosted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Osisko Gold Royalties Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

