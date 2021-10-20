8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Now Covered by Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock.

EGHT has been the topic of several other research reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Shares of NYSE EGHT remained flat at $$23.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 638,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,209,545. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.40. 8X8 has a one year low of $15.52 and a one year high of $39.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 80.05%. The business had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. 8X8’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 8X8 will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 5,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $140,030.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 2,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $71,897.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,140 shares of company stock worth $891,844 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 8X8 in the first quarter valued at $8,568,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in 8X8 during the first quarter worth $2,383,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in 8X8 by 9.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,314,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,251,000 after purchasing an additional 202,090 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in 8X8 by 3.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 43,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in 8X8 during the second quarter worth $284,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

