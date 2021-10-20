$9.95 Million in Sales Expected for Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) will report $9.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.70 million. Postal Realty Trust posted sales of $6.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will report full year sales of $38.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $37.70 million to $39.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $44.00 million, with estimates ranging from $39.10 million to $48.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Postal Realty Trust.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 0.84%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PSTL shares. TheStreet cut Postal Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of NYSE:PSTL opened at $18.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $255.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.43 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Postal Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $21.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.222 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

