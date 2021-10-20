92,800 Shares in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Bought by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 92,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 2,865.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. 3.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RKT opened at $16.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.56. The company has a quick ratio of 24.42, a current ratio of 24.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $33.43 billion and a PE ratio of 5.43. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.94 and a 52 week high of $43.00.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 94.06% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RKT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wedbush downgraded Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.32.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

