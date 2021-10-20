9,820 Shares in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Bought by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CZR. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 939,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,516,000 after purchasing an additional 111,366 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 703.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 112,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,621,000 after purchasing an additional 98,061 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $925,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CZR stock opened at $113.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.07 and a fifty-two week high of $119.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 3.07.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 25.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $76,478.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total value of $552,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.86.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

