a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research report issued on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for a.k.a. Brands’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AKA. KeyCorp began coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Truist initiated coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.11.

Shares of NYSE AKA opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. a.k.a. Brands has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $10.88.

a.k.a. Brands Company Profile

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

