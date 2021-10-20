ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Stock Position Raised by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABB. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 288.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 145.8% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABB in the first quarter worth $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABB in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ABB by 25.0% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. 4.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABB stock opened at $34.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.04. ABB Ltd has a 52 week low of $24.07 and a 52 week high of $38.03.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 20.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

ABB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $36.61 price objective on ABB and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised ABB to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 37 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

