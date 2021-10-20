Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.00-5.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.45.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $119.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $211.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.54. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $103.13 and a one year high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $130.52.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $2,969,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,883 shares of company stock worth $27,964,400 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories stock. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.