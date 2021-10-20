Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ABCM shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abcam in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abcam from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Abcam in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Abcam to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

NASDAQ:ABCM opened at $22.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.00. Abcam has a twelve month low of $17.14 and a twelve month high of $24.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABCM. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Abcam by 4,182.6% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,441,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,478,000 after buying an additional 2,384,085 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Abcam in the 2nd quarter worth $11,527,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Abcam by 529.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 461,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,780,000 after buying an additional 387,868 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Abcam by 1,276.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 417,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,942,000 after buying an additional 386,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Abcam by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,574,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,266,000 after buying an additional 297,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

Abcam Company Profile

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

