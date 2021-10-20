Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ABCM shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abcam in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abcam from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Abcam in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Abcam to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.
NASDAQ:ABCM opened at $22.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.00. Abcam has a twelve month low of $17.14 and a twelve month high of $24.69.
Abcam Company Profile
Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.
Further Reading: What is channel trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.