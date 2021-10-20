Aby J. Mathew Sells 10,000 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total transaction of $413,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Aby J. Mathew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.54, for a total transaction of $465,400.00.

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.45. 157,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,037. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 707.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 91.16 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.65. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.87 and a 12-month high of $60.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.32 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 4.72%. As a group, research analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLFS. B. Riley began coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BioLife Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.13.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 323.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,512,000 after acquiring an additional 350,290 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 18.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 124,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after acquiring an additional 19,674 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 136.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 127,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 73,596 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 74.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 141.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 182,819 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after purchasing an additional 107,252 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

