Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Shares Sold by Cbre Clarion Securities LLC

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC decreased its position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 875,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 521,177 shares during the quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC owned about 0.99% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $19,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AKR. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 151.2% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,007,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,128,000 after acquiring an additional 606,587 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 35.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 78.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 89,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 39,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 10.5% during the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 21,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $215,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorrence T. Kellar sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $51,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,679.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AKR. Truist Securities raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Truist raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

NYSE:AKR traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $22.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,175. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -188.07, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.20.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.22). Acadia Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Acadia Realty Trust Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

