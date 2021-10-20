Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Stake Lessened by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lowered its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,746,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 71,099 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 4.24% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $82,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AKR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 53.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 26,111 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 19.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,149,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,798,000 after acquiring an additional 190,482 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 6.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,618,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,705,000 after acquiring an additional 104,130 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 7.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $425,000. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

AKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

NYSE AKR opened at $22.52 on Wednesday. Acadia Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.48.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.22). Acadia Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. On average, equities analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

In related news, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 10,000 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $215,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrence T. Kellar sold 2,500 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $51,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,861 shares in the company, valued at $991,679.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

