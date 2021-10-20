Accrol Group (LON:ACRL) Price Target Lowered to GBX 80 at Liberum Capital

Accrol Group (LON:ACRL) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 80 ($1.05) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 110.53% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of LON:ACRL opened at GBX 38 ($0.50) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 50.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 52.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.98. Accrol Group has a 12-month low of GBX 33.50 ($0.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 75.10 ($0.98). The company has a market cap of £121.17 million and a P/E ratio of -34.73.

In other news, insider Dan Wright bought 232,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.56) per share, with a total value of £99,999.94 ($130,650.56).

Accrol Group Holdings plc engages in the soft tissue paper converting business in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company manufactures and sells private label toilet rolls, kitchen towels, and facial tissues. It serves discounters and grocery retailers. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Blackburn, the United Kingdom.

