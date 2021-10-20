Achain (ACT) Price Tops $0.0091

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 20th. In the last seven days, Achain has traded 22.7% higher against the US dollar. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0091 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Achain has a total market cap of $9.07 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Achain alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.69 or 0.00257940 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001511 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00041072 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.96 or 0.00190351 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.27 or 0.00092595 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Achain

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Achain’s official website is www.achain.com . Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake). The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Achain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.