ACoconut (AC) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $74,586.00

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. ACoconut has a total market capitalization of $642,654.28 and $74,586.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ACoconut coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000378 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ACoconut has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00040352 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 40.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About ACoconut

ACoconut (CRYPTO:AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACoconut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

