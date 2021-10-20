Acumen Capital Raises Sylogist (CVE:SYZ) Price Target to C$16.00

Sylogist (CVE:SYZ) had its price objective hoisted by Acumen Capital from C$15.25 to C$16.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Acumen Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Cormark raised their price target on shares of Sylogist from C$13.00 to C$13.75 in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Sylogist alerts:

Shares of SYZ traded up C$0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$15.33. The company had a trading volume of 16,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,589. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.33. Sylogist has a 1-year low of C$7.41 and a 1-year high of C$16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$366.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82.

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions, including accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Sylogist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylogist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.