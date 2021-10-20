Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Market Cap Reaches $1.40 Million

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. During the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 31% against the dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Acute Angle Cloud has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and $1.06 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,919.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,122.96 or 0.06254541 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $207.05 or 0.00314090 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $647.15 or 0.00981726 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.43 or 0.00084085 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.90 or 0.00398821 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $174.69 or 0.00265000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.68 or 0.00254367 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00004763 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

